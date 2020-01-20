Público
Público

Censura parental Vox se jacta de tener el compromiso de PP y Cs para aplicar la censura parental en Andalucía

"Tiene que ser así porque está firmado y si se incumple habrá repercusiones, habrá problemas, que no vamos a anticipar", ha advertido el portavoz del partido de extrema derecha Alejandro Hernández. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
16/01/2020.- El presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno(d), acompañado del consejero de la Presidencia, Elías Bendodo. / EFE - JOSÉ MANUEL VIDAL

El presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno(d), acompañado del consejero de la Presidencia, Elías Bendodo, en Faro (Portugal) / EFE - JOSÉ MANUEL VIDAL

El Gobierno del PP y Ciudadanos se ha comprometido a aplicar la censura parental en Andalucía y a realizar las modificaciones normativas que sean "necesarias", según ha asegurado este lunes el portavoz parlamentario de Vox, Alejandro Hernández, que ha invocado la Constitución para defender la medida.

La propuesta de Vox para que los padres den su consentimiento a actividades con contenidos morales o sexuales está recogida en el acuerdo de investidura de Juanma Moreno y en el presupuestario alcanzado por la formación de extrema derecha en octubre con el Gobierno del PP y Ciudadanos en la comunidad, aunque en el texto no se utilizaba la expresión de "pin parental".

"Tenemos el compromiso de la Junta de que el pin parental va a salir adelante. Tiene que ser así porque está firmado y si se incumple habrá repercusiones, habrá problemas, que no vamos a anticipar", ha advertido el portavoz de Vox en una rueda de prensa.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad