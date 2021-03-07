valladolidActualizado:
Agentes de la Policía Nacional han identificado a 35 personas que han llegado a Valladolid en un autobús desde Madrid para participar en una concentración organizada por Falange Española de las JONS y La Falange (FE).
Según informa la Delegación del Gobierno a Europa Press, los identificados serán propuestos para sanción por incumplimiento del cierre perimetral. Algunas cuentas ligadas a la organización fascista han compartido imágenes.
La concentración, bajo el lema "Por la soberanía nacional. Por los derechos sociales" y que se ha celebrado en la Plaza Portugalete entre las 12.00 y 13.30 horas, ha contado con un centenar de participantes en el momento de "mayor afluencia".
Finalizado el acto, la Policía Nacional ha identificado a las 35 personas que viajaban en un autobús desplazado desde fuera de la Comunidad Autónoma.
