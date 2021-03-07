Estás leyendo: Un centenar de fascistas se manifiesta en Valladolid y la Policía identifica a 35 por incumplir el cierre perimetral

Público
Público

Falange Valladolid Un centenar de fascistas se manifiesta en Valladolid y la Policía identifica a 35 por incumplir el cierre perimetral

La concentración ha contado con un centenar de participantes en el momento de mayor afluencia.

Imagen de la concentración de la Falange en Valladolid.
Imagen de la concentración de la Falange en Valladolid. Cuenta de Twitter de @patriotases

valladolid

Actualizado:

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han identificado a 35 personas que han llegado a Valladolid en un autobús desde Madrid para participar en una concentración organizada por Falange Española de las JONS y La Falange (FE).

Según informa la Delegación del Gobierno a Europa Press, los identificados serán propuestos para sanción por incumplimiento del cierre perimetral. Algunas cuentas ligadas a la organización fascista han compartido imágenes. 

La concentración, bajo el lema "Por la soberanía nacional. Por los derechos sociales" y que se ha celebrado en la Plaza Portugalete entre las 12.00 y 13.30 horas, ha contado con un centenar de participantes en el momento de "mayor afluencia".

Finalizado el acto, la Policía Nacional ha identificado a las 35 personas que viajaban en un autobús desplazado desde fuera de la Comunidad Autónoma.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público