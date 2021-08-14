CEUTA
Más de medio centenar de menores se han escapado del polideportivo Santa Amelia de Ceuta ante el temor a ser repatriados a Marruecos, como lo han sido entre este viernes y sábado treinta jóvenes que entraron hace casi tres meses por la frontera. Los intentos de huida se han venido produciendo en las últimas horas, han informado a Efe fuentes policiales.
Hay menores que no quieren retornar a su país de origen y que sueñan con poder permanecer en la ciudad autónoma de Ceuta hasta aprovechar una ocasión que les permita ocultarse en algún camión que embarque hacia la península para intentar buscar una vida mejor.
Sin embargo, la orden dada por el Ministerio del Interior puede dar al traste con este sueño, de ahí que desde este viernes estén protagonizando estas fugas.
Tras el inicio de las repatriaciones se han comenzado a desmontar y retirar las literas que fueron trasladadas hasta el polideportivo Santa Amelia para alojar a los menores.
Se calcula que en Ceuta quedan aún un millar de los menores que cruzaron la frontera ante la pasividad de las autoridades marroquíes, de los que algo menos de 750 están acogidos en varios albergues provisionales que se han habilitado.
