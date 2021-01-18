Estás leyendo: Juezas y Jueces para la Democracia se posiciona junto al Gobierno para limitar la actividad de los vocales en funciones

Público
Público

CGPJ  Juezas y Jueces para la Democracia se posiciona junto al Gobierno para limitar la actividad de los vocales en funciones

La asociación manifiesta su desacuerdo ante la actitud de los diez vocales del CGPJ designados a propuesta del PP que han instado la celebración de un Pleno Extraordinario que se celebrará el próximo jueves.

Fachada del Congreso de los Diputados/EFE
Fachada del Congreso de los Diputados/EFE.

madrid

europa press

La asociación Juezas y Jueces para la Democracia (JpD), de corte progresista, ha emitido este lunes un comunicado en el que se posiciona a favor de la reforma impulsada por el Gobierno para limitar las funciones del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) en funciones, entre ellas la designación de cargos en la cúpula judicial.

Por ello, manifiesta su desacuerdo ante la actitud de los diez vocales del CGPJ designados a propuesta del PP que han instado la celebración de un Pleno Extraordinario que se celebrará el próximo jueves.

La propuesta se ha realizado para dar una respuesta al Congreso de los Diputados, que ha hecho caso omiso a las peticiones de informes que este órgano realizó para que se tuvieran en cuenta antes de reformar la ley orgánica que le regula.

"Creemos que debe limitarse la actividad del CGPJ en funciones, como se delimita en el caso del resto de órganos constitucionales, máxime cuando la actual situación de bloqueo en la renovación del CGPJ, insta a tomar decisiones que reviertan dicha situación", señala JpD.

El Pleno del jueves será la reunión extraordinaria que se celebra sobre el tema de la reforma, en esta ocasión por la respuesta negativa que el CGPJ ha obtenido de las reclamaciones que acordó el pasado 17 de diciembre, cuando solicitó al Congreso que tuviera en cuenta informes a realizar por el propio Consejo y por la Comisión de Venecia (Consejo de Europa) sobre los planes de reforma.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público