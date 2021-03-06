Estás leyendo: Cientos de migrantes protestan en La Laguna por la libertad para seguir su viaje hacia la península

Cientos de migrantes protestan en La Laguna por la libertad para seguir su viaje hacia la península

Los participantes han criticado lo que consideran un trato indigno en los campamentos, en una protesta a la que se han sumado otros colectivos sociales, como el movimiento feminista.

Imagen de la protesta de migrantes en La Laguna.
Imagen de la protesta de migrantes en La Laguna. Twitter de Anticapitalistas Canarias

Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Cientos de migrantes acogidos en los campamentos de Las Raíces y Las Canteras han partido caminando este sábado hacia el centro del municipio tinerfeño de La Laguna, en donde han clamado reiteradamente "¡libertad!" para poder continuar su viaje hacia la Península.

La denominada "Marcha por el Libre Tránsito", que ha sido autorizada por la Subdelegación del Gobierno en Santa Cruz de Tenerife, ha sido promovida por las personas migrantes del Campamento de Las Raíces y la Asamblea de Apoyo a los Migrantes de Tenerife.

La marcha ha partido desde el campamento hacia la zona de Rodeo Alto y ha transcurrido por la rotonda del Padre Anchieta hasta la Plaza del Adelantado, enfrente del Ayuntamiento de La Laguna.

Los participantes han reivindicado su derecho a continuar el viaje y han criticado lo que consideran un trato indigno en los campamentos, en una protesta a la que se han sumado otros colectivos sociales, como el movimiento feminista.

