La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid por el PP Cristina Cifuentes ha decidido cambiar de abogado contratando a José Antonio Choclán para su defensa en el marco del caso Máster, según ha informado este lunes la Cadena Ser.
El abogado penalista ha defendido con éxito a personajes de mundo deportivo como el futbolista de la Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo por fraude fiscal o el entrenador portugués José Mourinho.
También asumió la defensa en grandes causas de corrupción como el blanqueo de capitales de la exalcaldesa de Valencia Rita Barberá; el cabecilla de la trama Gürtel, el empresario Francisco Correa; o la del empresario de la trama Púnica, David Marjaliza.
El exmagistrado de la Audiencia Nacional, asume ahora la defensa de Cifuentes a quien la Fiscalía le pide tres años de cárcel por presunta falsificación del acta del Trabajo de Fin de Máster (TFM) de los estudios de postgrado en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC).
