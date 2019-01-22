El futbolista de la Juventus de Turín Cristiano Ronaldo ha ratificado hoy en el juicio el acuerdo de conformidad con la Fiscalía de Madrid, por el que ha sido condenado a 23 meses de prisión -que no cumplirá- y a una multa de 18,8 millones de euros por eludir el pago de 5,7 millones a Hacienda.
Fuentes jurídicas han informado de que el delantero portugués ha reconocido los hechos ante el tribunal de la Sección 17 de la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid en un juicio que apenas ha durado unos minutos, al tratarse de una formalidad tras el acuerdo alcanzado entre la defensa del jugador y la Fiscalía .
De esta forma, Ronaldo acepta una condena de 23 meses de prisión y una multa de 18,8 millones de euros, como autor de cuatro delitos fiscales entre 2010 y 2014 -cuando era jugador del Real Madrid- por los que defraudó 5,7 millones de euros al fisco.
(Habrá ampliación)
