CIS El PP de Casado se desploma al cuarto puesto mientras Vox se dispara, según el CIS

El PSOE gana un punto y se sitúa en el 29,9% de estimación de voto, doblando al PP, que cae hasta el 14,9%. Ciudadanos pierde dos décimas y escala hasta el segundo puesto con el 17,7%, y Unidos Podemos gana cinco décimas y se queda con un 15,4%.

El presidente del PP Pablo Casado, y el secretario general del partido, TTeodoro García Egea, en el hemiciclo del Congreso de los Diputados, en el que se celebra la solemne conmemoración del 40 aniversario de la Constitución.- EFE/Kiko Huesca

El PP se desploma en intención de voto al tiempo que Vox continúa creciendo. Según los datos del último barómetro referido al mes de enero, el PSOE ganaría las elecciones con el 29,9% de los votos, un punto más al que le daba el estudio de diciembre. Ciudadanos, a pesar de caer dos décimas, pasaría a ser segunda fuerza con el 17,7%

Unidos Podemos y las confluencias suman un 15,4% de las estimación de voto, por delante de un PP retrocede al cuarto puesto con el 14,9%, dejándose más de cuatro puntos por el camino y obteniendo el peor resultado de su historia. Vox se dispara y crece casi tres puntos, llegando al 6,5% de estimación de voto.

