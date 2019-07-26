Público
Ciudadanos Lorena Roldán arrasa en las primarias de Cs en Catalunya y será la candidata al Govern

La portavoz en el Parlament y en el Senado sucede a Inés Arrimadas tras imponerse con el 86,6% de los votos.

Lorena Roldán, de Ciudadanos, en el Parlament de Catalunya. / EP

La portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Parlament y en el Senado, Lorena Roldán, ha ganado las primarias del partido naranja con el 86,6% de los votos y será por tanto la candidata de la formación a presidir la Generalitat en los próximos comicios autonómicos, con fecha aún sin determinar.

Así lo ha anunciado Ciudadanos en un comunicado, en el que apunta que Roldán ha conseguido 993 sufragios y señala que se ha impuesto así a las otras once candidaturas que se habían presentado, todas ellas de militantes de base.

El partido naranja no ha informado por el momento de los apoyos cosechados por los contrincantes de Roldán, quien contaba con el aval de la dirección y que no ha dado lugar a la sorpresa.

La portavoz nacional de Ciudadanos y hasta fechas recientes líder del partido en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, oficiará la presentación en público de Roldán como candidata a la presidencia de Catalunya en un acto que se celebrará este sábado. 

