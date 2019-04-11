La Junta Electoral Provincial (JEP) de Madrid ha advertido a Ciudadanos: o retiran la lona que cuelga de los andamios del número 4 de la Avenida de América contra Pedro Sánchez antes de las 18:00 horas de este jueves, o la formación naranja será acusada de desobediencia tras haber incumplido el requerimiento de la Junta, asegura El Confidencial.
Fueron los propios socialistas los que denunciaron ante la JEP los hechos. Y lo hicieron ante la negativa de la formación que dirige Albert Rivera de acatar la decisión de la Junta Electoral de la Zona (JEZ), en la que se instaba al partido a retirar en un plazo de 24 horas la campaña que señala al dirigente socialista. Sobre la lona se podía leer una frase textual del libro del presidente del Gobierno: "Mi primera decisión fue cambiar el colchón de la Moncloa". Una cita a la que los de Rivera respondían con la frase: "Pedro, nosotros vamos a cambiar España".
⚠ Sánchez denuncia a Cs por una valla que habla de su colchón y pide su retirada, pero no denuncian ni pide la retirada de las pancartas que dicen que España no es una democracia ni los lazos amarillos de sus socios Torra y Puigdemont.— Ciudadanos 🇪🇸🇪🇺 (@CiudadanosCs) 6 de abril de 2019
😉 Pronto, otra valla de respuesta pic.twitter.com/fmyPhEqiEx
Para comprobar que Ciudadanos ha cumplido la orden, la JEP enviará a efectivos de la Policía Local de Madrid al edificio situado en Avenida de América para comprobar que la retirada de la lona se ha hecho efectiva en el plazo previsto.
