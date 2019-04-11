Público
Elecciones generales Ciudadanos, obligado por la Junta Electoral a retirar una lona de propaganda contra Sánchez 

La Junta Electoral Provincial ha instado a la formación naranja a retirar la campaña antes de las 18:00 horas de este jueves o, de lo contrario, serán acusados de un delito de desobediencia.

La lona que Ciudadanos ha colgado en la fachada un edificio de Avenida de América contra Pedro Sánchez. | Ciudadanos

La Junta Electoral Provincial (JEP) de Madrid ha advertido a Ciudadanos: o retiran la lona que cuelga de los andamios del número 4 de la Avenida de América contra Pedro Sánchez antes de las 18:00 horas de este jueves, o la formación naranja será acusada de desobediencia tras haber incumplido el requerimiento de la Junta, asegura El Confidencial.

Fueron los propios socialistas los que denunciaron ante la JEP los hechos. Y lo hicieron ante la negativa de la formación que dirige Albert Rivera de acatar la decisión de la Junta Electoral de la Zona (JEZ), en la que se instaba al partido a retirar en un plazo de 24 horas la campaña que señala al dirigente socialista. Sobre la lona se podía leer una frase textual del libro del presidente del Gobierno: "Mi primera decisión fue cambiar el colchón de la Moncloa". Una cita a la que los de Rivera respondían con la frase: "Pedro, nosotros vamos a cambiar España".

Para comprobar que Ciudadanos ha cumplido la orden, la JEP enviará a efectivos de la Policía Local de Madrid al edificio situado en Avenida de América para comprobar que la retirada de la lona se ha hecho efectiva en el plazo previsto.


