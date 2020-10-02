Estás leyendo: El comisario García Castaño declara ante el juez que Villarejo despachaba con Mariano Rajoy

El comisario García Castaño declara ante el juez que Villarejo despachaba con Mariano Rajoy

El comisario de la Policía Nacional afirma que "había un primer nivel" en el que el comisario Andrés Gómez Gordo despachaba con María Dolores de Cospedal.

El expresidente del gobierno Mariano Rajoy, durante la presentación del libro 'Una España mejor', de Mariano Rajoy en la Fundación Rafael del Pino (Madrid). EFE/JuanJo Martín
El comisario de la Policía Nacional Enrique García Castaño ha declarado ante el juez del caso Kitchen que el comisario jubilado Villarejo informaba al expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy de sus investigaciones, según informa la Cadena SER.

García Castaño confesó el pasado 26 de marzo de 2019 en la Audiencia Nacional que "una autoridad política" colocó a Villarejo en la operación Kitchen, aunque asegura que no sabe quién fue esa "autoridad política", pero que "las cosas que han salido publicadas, las sabía el presidente del Gobierno".

En las grabaciones a las que ha tenido accedo la Cadena SER, García Castaño, declara ante el juez Manuel García Castellón que "había un primer nivel" en el que el comisario Andrés Gómez Gordo despachaba con María Dolores de Cospedal. "Después el señor Villarejo, tenía otro tipo de contactos" por los que informaba al expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy.

En esta declaración, afirma que el Ministerio del Interior le pidió que investigara si "Bárcenas se había llevado algunos discos duros de la sede del Partido Popular" en los que habían pruebas de la existencia de la caja B.

En las grabaciones del propio Villarejo, cuyas transcripciones están incluidas en el sumario del caso Kitchen, el comisario jubilado afirma que le han encargado "maldades para salvar el culo al Barbas", en alusión a Rajoy, que "podría estar preso". Villarejo también implica a María Dolores de Cospedal y Rodrigo Rato, a quien atribuye una frase reconociendo que tanto él como Rajoy han "trincado" sobres con dinero.

