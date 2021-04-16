Estás leyendo: El juez de 'Tándem' cita a Brufau y Fainé el 29 de abril para que declaren sobre la contratación de Villarejo

Las cloacas de Interior El juez de 'Tándem' cita a Brufau y Fainé el 29 de abril para que declaren sobre la contratación de Villarejo

Manuel Garcí­a Castellón acordó este jueves la imputación del presidente de Repsol y del de la Fundación Bancaria La Caixa por cohecho al contratar al comisario jubilado para espiar al expresidente de Sacyr. 

El ex comisario José Manuel Villarejo atiende a los medios a su salida este jueves de la Audiencia Nacional este jueves 4 de marzo de 2021. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel Garcí­a Castellón ha citado el próximo 29 de abril al presidente de Repsol, Antonio Brufau, y al presidente de la Fundación Bancaria La Caixa, Isidro Fainé, como investigados en la pieza separada número 21 del caso Tándem en la que se analiza el 'encargo' por parte de estas dos empresas al comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo para que espiara en 2011 al entonces presidente de Sacyr Vallehermoso Luis del Rivero, informan fuentes jurídicas a Europa Press.

El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 ha puesto fecha para interrogar a Brufau y a Fainé un día después de que acordara su imputación por un presunto delito de cohecho.

El juez Garcí­a Castellón aceptó así la petición que le hací­a la Fiscalía Anticorrupción la semana pasada, en la que respaldaba la petición de imputaciones de la defensa de Del Rivero. El juez señala que existen indicios de que pudieran haber cometido un delito de cohecho.

