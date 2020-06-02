Estás leyendo: El Gobierno acuerda proponer a Cani Fernández para presidir la CNMC

La portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, ha explicado que también se ha propuesto a Ángel Torres como vicepresidente y a Pilar Sánchez, Carlos Aguilar y Josep María Salas como vocales.

La jurista Cani Fernández, canduidata del Gobierno para presidir la CNMC. | EP

El Consejo de Ministros ha acordado este martes proponer a la abogada Cani Fernández para presidir la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) como parte de la renovación del organismo tras vencer el mandato del anterior equipo liderado por José María Marín Quemada.

La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha explicado en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo que también se ha propuesto a Ángel Torres como vicepresidente y a Pilar Sánchez, Carlos Aguilar y Josep María Salas como vocales.

Una vez propuestos, los candidatos tendrán que comparecer ante la Comisión de Asuntos Económicos del Congreso de los Diputados para su evaluación y, una vez superado este trámite, el Consejo de Ministros los nombrará por real decreto.

Montero ha destacado que todos los candidatos cuentan con "amplias trayectorias profesionales" vinculadas a la competencia, la regulación o los sectores y son "reconocidos expertos".

Fernández, jurista experta en competencia, era hasta ahora asesora en el Gabinete de la Presidencia del Gobierno, donde llegó tras más de dos décadas en el bufete Cuatrecasas, donde era socia sénior.

Además, ha sido profesora de Competencia en la Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, la Toulouse School of Economics y la Barcelona Graduate School of Economics.

Fernández sustituiría así a Marín Quemada, cuyo mandato de seis años venció en septiembre del pasado año y que hasta ahora ha sido el único presidente del organismo desde su creación en 2013.

También se reemplazaría a la vicepresidenta María Fernández y los consejeros Josep Maria Guinart, Benigno Valdés y Clotilde de la Higuera, cuyos mandatos están vencidos.

