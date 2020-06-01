Estás leyendo: El Gobierno propone a la abogada Cani Fernández para dirigir la CNMC

El Gobierno propone a la abogada Cani Fernández para dirigir la CNMC

Hastra ahora es asesora en el Gabinete de Presidencia del Gobierno. Se trataría de la primera mujer al frente del organismo regulador, que tiene pendiente la renovación de la mitad de sus miembros.

La jurista Cani Fernández, canduidata del Gobierno para presidir la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC).
MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

El Gobierno propondrá a la jurista Cani Fernández, actual asesora en el Gabinete de Presidencia del Gobierno, para sustituir a José María Marín Quemada al frente de la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC), confirmaron fuentes conocedoras de la propuesta.

Con la propuesta que el Ministerio de Economía elevará al Consejo de Ministros de este martes para sustituir a Marín Quemada, se da el pistoletazo de salida a la renovación de la mitad de los miembros del consejo de la CNMC cuyo mandato ha vencido, en total cinco consejeros de los diez que conforman su máximo órgano de gobierno.

Además del de Marín Quemada, también venció en septiembre el mandato de seis años de la vicepresidenta del organismo, María Fernández, y de los tres vocales Clotilde de la Higuera, Benigno Valdés y Josep Maria Guinart. Los cinco han continuado ejecutando sus tareas de forma interina en tanto se materialice su relevo.

Tras más de una veintena de años en el bufete Cuatrecasas -era la segunda socia más antigua de la firma-, Cani Fernández (Cartagena, Murcia, 1963) se incorporó el pasado mes de febrero como asesora en el Gabinete de Presidencia que dirige Iván Redondo.

Puerta principal de la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) en Madrid. E.P./Marta Fernández

La abogada era socia del área de Derecho de la Competencia del despacho Cuatrecasas. Graduada en Derecho por la Universidad de Zaragoza, tiene un máster en Derecho de la Unión Europea por la Université Libre de Bruxelles.

Antes de su dilatada etapa en Cuatrecasas, entre 1994 y 1997 la jurista fue letrada en el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) y ha sido profesora en la Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, Barcelona Graduate School of Economics (BGSE) y Toulouse School of Economics.

