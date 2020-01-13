Coalición Canaria sanciona a Ana Oramas con 1.000 euros por " indisciplina" al votar contra Sánchez

El Comité Permanente de Coalición Canaria (CC) ha acordado este lunes sancionar a la diputada nacional, Ana Oramas, con una multa de 1.000 euros por el cambio en el sentido del voto en la sesión de investidura de Pedro Sánchez.
Así lo ha avanzado en rueda de prensa el secretario general de la formación, José Miguel Barragán, tras una reunión del comité de más de dos horas donde se ha tomado el acuerdo, a raíz de un informe que no se ha votado y que pasará ahora a la ejecutiva nacional y al Consejo Político Nacional.
Barragán, que mantiene que la actuación de Oramas en el Congreso fue una "indisciplina muy grave", ha indicado que se ha optado por utilizar el reglamento del Grupo Nacionalista en el Parlamento —no tienen en el Congreso— para resolver el asunto de forma "rápida y tajante".
