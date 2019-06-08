La alcaldesa y candidata de Barcelona en Comú a la reelección, Ada Colau, ha avisado este sábado de que su espacio político no será "el trofeo de nadie" ni "el trofeo de un bando contra el otro", a la vez que ha criticado "los vetos cruzados" que mantienen entre ellos Ernest Maragall (ERC) y Jaume Collboni (PSC).
En una rueda de prensa en la sede del partido junto a otros miembros de la formación, Colau ha defendido el "paso hacia delante" que ha decidido dar "con firmeza y alegría" al presentarse a la investidura y ha negado participar en operaciones "extrañas" que le hagan mantener la vara de mando frente a la posibilidad de que haya un alcalde independentista.
Ha afirmado en este sentido que BComú "ni negocia ni pacta" con la lista de Manuel Valls, que anunció tras las elecciones que apoyaría "sin condiciones" una investidura de Colau.
