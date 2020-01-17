Público
Colau y Maragall logran un principio de acuerdo para unas cuentas de Barcelona que superarán los 3.000 millones

Es la primera vez que el ayuntamiento de la ciudad condal alcanza estas cifras. 

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, y el líder de ERC en el Ayuntamiento, Ernest Maragall, han llegado a un principio de acuerdo para aprobar los Presupuestos de la ciudad, que por primera vez superarán los 3.000 millones de euros y que confían cerrar en los próximos días para su aprobación en el pleno municipal de este enero.

Colau y Maragall lo han anunciado este viernes tras reunirse en el consistorio, un encuentro que ha durado una media hora, y que ha servido para terminar de "desbloquear la pieza que permitía llegar al principio de acuerdo", que son los 100 millones de euros de inversión que pidió ERC, y con los que por primera vez el presupuesto supera los 3.000 millones de euros, ha explicado la alcaldesa.

"El grueso del acuerdo dependía de lo que hoy he cerrado con Maragall, que son estos 100 millones de inversión. Ésta era la clave para desencallar el acuerdo", ha revelado Colau, que ha detallado que se dedicarán principalmente a vivienda, desigualdades y a la lucha contra la emergencia climática.

