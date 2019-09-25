Los colectivos SOS Racismo de Álava y Ongi Etorri denunciarán ante la Fiscalía vasca la enajenación a coste cero de una parcela del Ayuntamiento de Vitoria para la construcción de un aparcamiento subterráneo de 555 plazas de carácter privado cuando Javier Maroto (PP) era alcalde.
Ambas asociaciones han explicado que el pasado 11 de septiembre recibieron por correo sin remitente la documentación relativa a un contrato de enajenación de un parcela municipal valorada en 3,8 millones a favor de la sociedad anónima Lepazar XXI, firmado el 19 de julio de 2012.
La cesión del terreno no supuso coste alguno de la empresa (cuyo administrador único es el expresidente de la patronal vasca Confebask, Roberto Larrañaga) a cambio de la construcción del citado aparcamiento al entenderse que este tenía un interés público porque estaba destinado preferentemente a los residentes en la zona.
En opinión de estas asociaciones enajenar una parcela pública de 66.000 metros cúbicos a favor de una empresa privada sin coste alguno "supone un fraude en forma de malversación" y por tanto "debería ser objetivo de investigación penal por presunto delito de actuación urbanística y prevaricación".
Por ello enviarán esta documentación a la Fiscalía del Tribunal Superior de Justicia del País Vasco para que estudie si los hechos denunciados son constitutivos de delito.
La denuncia debe presentarse ante esta instancia judicial porque el exalcalde Maroto es aforado al ser senador de designación autonómica por Castilla y León.
