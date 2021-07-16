bARCELONAActualizado:
El cambio de la cara visible del Ministerio de Política Territorial, con la llegada de Isabel Rodríguez tras la reforma del Gobierno del pasado fin de semana, no había hecho olvidar al Govern la Comisión Bilateral que tenían agendada para finales de este mes.
Finalmente la Comisión Bilateral del Gobierno central y de la Generalitat se celebrará la tarde del lunes 2 de agosto en Madrid, según han detallado fuentes del Govern este viernes.
La consellera de la Presidencia de la Generalitat, Laura Vilagrà, y la nueva ministra de Política Territorial, Isabel Rodríguez, han abordado el asunto por teléfono sobre las 12.00 horas, ha explicado el diario Ara.
Las mismas fuentes del Govern han asegurado que Vilagrà ha insistido en la voluntad de la Generalitat de reunir la Comisión Bilateral antes de las vacaciones pese a la remodelación del Gobierno central.
La comisión, que se reunirá en Madrid después de que la última vez lo hiciera en Barcelona, estaba prevista para finales de julio, como acordaron el presidente del Gobierno central, Pedro Sánchez, y el de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès.
Aragonès ha recordado este mismo viernes a Sánchez su compromiso con celebrar la Comisión Bilateral este mes, ha dicho preguntado por si entendería que se cambiara la fecha por la remodelación del Gobierno, tras la que Rodríguez fue nombrada ministra de Política Territorial en substitución de Miquel Iceta, que ha pasado a ser ministro de Cultura y Deporte.
