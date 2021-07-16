Estás leyendo: Gobierno y Generalitat se reunirán el 2 de agosto en Madrid

Público
Público

Comisión Bilateral Gobierno y Generalitat se reunirán el 2 de agosto en Madrid

La comisión, que se reunirá en la capital de España después de que la última vez lo hiciera en Barcelona, estaba prevista para finales de julio, como acordaron Pedro Sánchez y Pere Aragonès.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez y el president de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Pere Aragonès, durante una reunión en el Palacio de la Moncloa, a 29 de junio de 2021
Imagen de la primera reunión de la Comisión Bilateral Generalitat-Estado /  Ricardo Rubio, Europa Press

bARCELONA

Actualizado:

El cambio de la cara visible del Ministerio de Política Territorialcon la llegada de Isabel Rodríguez tras la reforma del Gobierno del pasado fin de semana, no había hecho olvidar al Govern la Comisión Bilateral que tenían agendada para finales de este mes

Finalmente la Comisión Bilateral del Gobierno central y de la Generalitat se celebrará la tarde del lunes 2 de agosto en Madrid, según han detallado fuentes del Govern este viernes.

La consellera de la Presidencia de la Generalitat, Laura Vilagrà, y la nueva ministra de Política Territorial, Isabel Rodríguez, han abordado el asunto por teléfono sobre las 12.00 horas, ha explicado el  diario Ara.

Las mismas fuentes del Govern han asegurado que Vilagrà ha insistido en la voluntad de la Generalitat de reunir la Comisión Bilateral antes de las vacaciones pese a la remodelación del Gobierno central.

La comisión, que se reunirá en Madrid después de que la última vez lo hiciera en Barcelona, estaba prevista para finales de julio, como acordaron el presidente del Gobierno central, Pedro Sánchez, y el de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès.

Aragonès ha recordado este mismo viernes a Sánchez su compromiso con celebrar la Comisión Bilateral este mes, ha dicho preguntado por si entendería que se cambiara la fecha por la remodelación del Gobierno, tras la que Rodríguez fue nombrada ministra de Política Territorial en substitución de Miquel Iceta, que ha pasado a ser ministro de Cultura y Deporte.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público