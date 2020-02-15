madridActualizado:
Los líderes autonómicos del PSOE han defendido este sábado en el Comité Federal del partido la mesa de negociación entre el Gobierno y la Generalitat "dentro de la ley", si bien el presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García Page, ha advertido de que la Constitución permite hablar de muchas cosas, "pero también limita hablar de otras".
Así lo han expresado varios barones socialistas en declaraciones a los medios en su entrada al Comité Federal del PSOE, que se celebra este sábado en Madrid, y en la que se abordará el diálogo con Cataluña. En este sentido, García Page ha reivindicado el diálogo "dentro de la ley" y considera que de este Comité saldrá la "garantía" de que el Gobierno defenderá la "igualdad" entre el resto de españoles.
Por su parte, la líder del PSOE andaluz, Susana Díaz, ha insistido en el "compromiso" por parte del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, de garantizar la ley: "El diálogo y la ley van de la mano".
