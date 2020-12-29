Estás leyendo: Sánchez: "Necesitamos experiencia para seguir engrasando el Gobierno de coalición"

Comparecencia del presidente del Gobierno Sánchez: "Necesitamos experiencia para seguir engrasando el Gobierno de coalición"

El presidente desmiente especulaciones y dice que el objetivo es mantener el acuerdo con Unidas Podemos para gobernar conjuntamente durante toda la legislatura. Afirma que el Ejecutivo habla con una sola palabra, "que es la del BOE".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez durante la rueda de prensa para presentar el primer informe de rendición de cuentas del Gobierno. E.P./E. Parra
manuel sánchez / pilar araque

Al cumplirse casi un año del Ejecutivo presidido por Pedro Sánchez, el presidente del Gobierno hizo un balance moderadamente positivo de su desarrollo, aunque no ocultó que "necesitamos experiencia para seguir engrasando el Gobierno de coalición", dijo.

Sánchez, en una larga rueda de prensa en la que rindió cuenta de su gestión, no ocultó discrepancias y diferencias en el seno del Ejecutivo, pero dijo que desde su Presidencia no ve ministros del PSOE o de Unidas Podemos, "veo ministros del Gobierno de España", afirmó.

En este sentido, indicó que el Gobierno no es de un solo partido, "pero sí tiene una sola palabra, y esa sola palabra se materializa en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE). Y recordó los importantes compromisos que se han alcanzado hasta ahora.

Sánchez despejó las especulaciones de que pudiera romper el Gobierno de coalición tras la aprobación de los Presupuestos, y aseguró que su objetivo es mantenerlo hasta el final de la legislatura.

