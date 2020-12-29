madrid
Al cumplirse casi un año del Ejecutivo presidido por Pedro Sánchez, el presidente del Gobierno hizo un balance moderadamente positivo de su desarrollo, aunque no ocultó que "necesitamos experiencia para seguir engrasando el Gobierno de coalición", dijo.
Sánchez, en una larga rueda de prensa en la que rindió cuenta de su gestión, no ocultó discrepancias y diferencias en el seno del Ejecutivo, pero dijo que desde su Presidencia no ve ministros del PSOE o de Unidas Podemos, "veo ministros del Gobierno de España", afirmó.
En este sentido, indicó que el Gobierno no es de un solo partido, "pero sí tiene una sola palabra, y esa sola palabra se materializa en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE). Y recordó los importantes compromisos que se han alcanzado hasta ahora.
Sánchez despejó las especulaciones de que pudiera romper el Gobierno de coalición tras la aprobación de los Presupuestos, y aseguró que su objetivo es mantenerlo hasta el final de la legislatura.
(Habrá ampliación)
