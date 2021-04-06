Estás leyendo: Sánchez no cree que sea necesario prorrogar el estado de alarma

Comparecencia del presidente del Gobierno Sánchez no cree que sea necesario prorrogar el estado de alarma

Se levantará esta medida excepcional a partir del próximo 9 de mayo.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, manifestó este martes que no cree que sea necesario prorrogar el estado de alarma más allá del 9 de mayo, la última fecha en la que estará en vigor esta medida excepcional.

"Lo que queremos es que el 9 de mayo sea el punto y final. Ese es nuestro propósito y en eso estamos trabajando", afirmó Sánchez.

El presidente indicó que las medidas para luchar contra la pandemia, que a partir de que acabe el estado de alarma se puedan adoptar, se tomarán en el Consejo Interterritorial de Salud, pero hasta entonces ya no se verán afectados derechos fundamentales como la movilidad.

Sánchez destacó que el Gobierno seguiría trabajando en una "cogobernanza" con las comunidades autónomas para actuar de forma concreta en los territorios que presenten rebrotes, apoyándose en la jurisprudencia que ya hay en determinadas situaciones.

El presidente del Gobierno, que planteó en todo momento un escenario a corto plazo muy optimista en cuanto a la evolución de la pandemia, lo fio todo al calendario de vacunas que presentó en su comparecencia y que supondrá que a finales de agosto esté vacunada el 70% de la población.

