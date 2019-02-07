Público
En Comú pide eliminar las 'golden visa' para grandes inversores

Estos visados de residencia para inversores se conceden a personas extracomunitarias por comprar inmuebles de más de medio millón de euros.

Lucía Martín, co-portavoz en el Congreso de los Diputados por En Comú Podem | Europa Press

En Comú Podem ha exigido en el Congreso el fin de las llamadas visas oro o visados de residencia otorgados a grandes inversores que adquieren inmuebles por valor de 500.000 euros o más, y que la concesión de estos permisos "no dependa de la capacidad económica de la persona ni quede sometida a condicionantes socioeconómicos".

Para ello, la formación catalana, integrada en el grupo de Unidos Podemos en el Congreso, ha registrado una proposición no de ley a través de su portavoz, Lucía Martín, para su debate y votación ante el Pleno de la Cámara Baja.

En su iniciativa, Martín denuncia que estos visados especiales, implantados en 2013 en la Ley de apoyo a los emprendedores y su internacionalización, suponen "la mercantilización de los derechos de la ciudadanía, que se venden al mejor postor".

"Las personas multimillonarias pueden acceder a ellos; las que no lo son, quedan relegadas al régimen general de extranjería", afirma la iniciativa de Unidos Podemos-En Comú Podem-En Marea. Lo que significa, según su demanda, que se "crea una categoría de inmigrantes de primera", que por su "alta capacidad económica" tiene "vía directa" para adquirir permisos de residencia y de trabajo, mientras el resto de inmigrantes son sometidos a los "exigentes requisitos de la regulación de extranjería".

Así, considera que los permisos muestran cómo "los derechos de la ciudadanía no son vistos por el poder político como derechos inherente a la condición humana, sino más bien como un instrumento útil para atraer a la inversión".

En este sentido, destaca que instituciones como el Parlamento Europeo y la ONU, oenegés como Global Witness y Transparencia Internacional e incluso el Fondo Monetaria Internacional (FMI) han advertido de los peligros de crear, a través de una ley "una discriminación entre iguales en la adquisición y disfrute de derechos de ciudadanía".

