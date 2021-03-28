La Comuna organiza este lunes una charla en recuerdo a Chato Galante, histórico luchador antifranquista, fallecido hace un año

Este lunes 29 de marzo, La Comuna Presxs organiza "La sociedad civil como motor de la lucha contra la impunidad del franquismo" en recuerdo a Chato Galante, un año después de su fallecimiento.
Chato Galante (Madrid, 1948) fue reo de la dictadura y pasó en cuatro ocasiones por la Dirección General de Seguridad. Luchó contra el olvido y persiguió a los que perpetraron aquellos crímenes de forma incansable. Era miembro de la asociación de presos y represaliados de la dictadura franquista La Comuna y pertenecía a la Liga Comunista Revolucionaria cuando fue detenido y torturado hasta en cuatro ocasiones entre los años 1969 y 1973.
En el acto participarán Luis Suárez y Jesús Rodríguez, activistas de La Comuna; Fabián Salvioli, relator de Naciones Unidas; Jacinto Lara, abogado de Ceaqua; Olga Rodríguez, periodista de elDiario y Almudena Carracero y Robert Bahar, directores del documental ganador de un premio Goya El silencio de los otros. La charla estará moderado por Laura Encabo, también de La Comuna.
Un acto online para resaltar su compromiso con las víctimas del franquismo que comenzará a las 19:00 horas y que podrá seguirse desde en los perfiles de Facebook y Youtube de La Comuna.
