Público
Público

Los comunes, PSC, ERC y JxCAT pactan un presupuesto histórico para Barcelona

"Es un gran acuerdo de presupuesto pero es más: es el inicio de una nueva etapa de política útil, de acuerdos y de diálogo", ha destacado la alcaldesa Ada Colau.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
20/01/2019 - El teniente de alcalde Jaume Collboni (PSC), la alcaldesa Ada Colau (BComú), y los presidentes de los grupos municipales Ernest Maragall (ERC) y Elsa Artadi (JxCat) anuncian el acuerdo de los Presupuestos municipales. / EUROPA PRESS

El teniente de alcalde Jaume Collboni (PSC), la alcaldesa Ada Colau (BComú), y los presidentes de los grupos municipales Ernest Maragall (ERC) y Elsa Artadi (JxCat) anuncian el acuerdo de los Presupuestos municipales. / EUROPA PRESS

Los grupos municipales de BComú, PSC, ERC y JxCAT han pactado este lunes un presupuesto para 2020 del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona histórico, tanto por su importe, ya que supera los 3.000 millones de euros, como por el consenso que lo acompaña, con 33 de los 41 concejales de la ciudad.

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, y el primer teniente de Alcaldía, Jaume Collboni, en nombre del Gobierno municipal; y el presidente del grupo de ERC, Ernest Maragall, y la de JxCat, Elsa Artadi, han presentado el acuerdo político del presupuesto de 2020.

"Es un gran acuerdo de presupuesto pero es más: es el inicio de una nueva etapa de política útil, de acuerdos y de diálogo", ha destacado la alcaldesa Colau, que ha señalado que esta nueva etapa de acuerdos no se da solo en Barcelona, sino también en Catalunya y en el Estado.

La propuesta inicial del Gobierno de Colau es la de un presupuesto de 2.971,3 millones de euros, con una inversión de 549,9 millones. La negociación con ERC ha permitido aumentar la inversión en 100 millones para destinarlos a vivienda social y lucha contra el cambio climático.

JxCat, por su parte, ha acordado con el Gobierno municipal un paquete de inversiones, entre las que destaca la de 30 millones para "renaturalizar" la ciudad en el conjunto del mandato.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad