Actualizado:
La Consejería de Sanidad ha adjudicado a la empresa Ferrovial Servicios S.A.U. el contrato de mantenimiento del edificio e instalaciones del Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal, por importe de 1,12 millones euros durante seis meses, que ha sido tramitado por la vía de emergencia por lo que no ha habido concurso público.
En la concesión, publicada el 17 de diciembre en el Portal de contratación de la Comunidad de Madrid, se describe la prestación como "servicio de mantenimiento y conservación de los edificios e instalaciones que integran el Hospital de Emergencias Enfermera Isabel Zendal y/o locales adscritos al Hospital cuyo mantenimiento dependa de este".
La tramitación del contrato, por importe de 1.125.212 euros IVA incluido se ha hecho por la vía de emergencia, y el periodo de ejecución del mismo empieza el 6 de noviembre y tiene una duración máxima estimada hasta el 5 de mayo de 2021.
La prestación incluye "mano de obra, materiales, equipos y medios auxiliares necesarios para la ejecución del servicio, conforme a los requerimientos y condiciones que se estipulan en la Memoria elaborada por la Dirección General de Infraestructuras Sanitarias" del Servicio Madrileño de Salud (Sermas) de 15 de octubre de 2020.
Estos requerimientos fueron comunicados en la solicitud de oferta, así como la oferta técnica y económica presentada por la empresa adjudicataria fechada el pasado 22 de octubre, según recoge la resolución firmada por el 13 de noviembre por el viceconsejero de Asistencia Sanitaria, Juan González Armengol.
Ferrovial participó en la construcción del nuevo hospital de pandemias, junto a empresas como San José, Dragados, Sacyr, Viales y Obras, la UTE JOCA-Urvios, y Factesa Obras, entre otras.
