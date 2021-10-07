Estás leyendo: La Comunidad de Madrid permitirá desde este viernes bailar en las pistas de baile de las discotecas

Público
Público

La Comunidad de Madrid permitirá desde este viernes bailar en las pistas de baile de las discotecas

Aún se tendrá que mantener la mascarilla, la distancia de seguridad interpersonal y no se podrá beber en la pista, aunque sí en el local como hasta ahora.

Dos chicas en la discoteca Uñas Chun Lee.
Dos chicas en la discoteca Uñas Chun Lee. Ricardo Rubio / EP

madrid

El Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid permitirá desde este viernes bailar en las pistas de las discotecas y de otros establecimientos que cuenten con ellas. Lo ha anunciado la presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en una entrevista en Trece TV. Para llevarlo a cabo se publicará mañana mismo en el Boletín Oficial de la Comunidad de Madrid (BOCM) una modificación de la orden general de medidas frente al coronavirus.

"El ocio nocturno lleva 20 meses completamente afectado y yo le quiero trasladar todo mi agradecimiento al sector. Se han quedado prácticamente los últimos en este paso a recobrar lo que teníamos antes", ha declarado, al tiempo que ha indicado que, además, espera que con esto los botellones disminuyan.

Aún se tendrá que mantener la mascarilla, la distancia de seguridad interpersonal y no se podrá beber en la pista, aunque sí en el local como hasta ahora.

Esta medida se suma a las que entraron en vigor el lunes, que recogían el levantamiento de la práctica totalidad de las restricciones establecidas en la actividad económica, social y cultural de la región, como por ejemplo el fin de las limitaciones de aforo.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público