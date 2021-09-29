La Comunidad de Madrid elimina todas las restricciones de aforo a partir del lunes

madridActualizado:
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha anunciado que el próximo lunes 4 de octubre se quitarán todas las restricciones de aforo en la región para estar "prácticamente a un paso de seguir como antes de la pandemia".
Así lo ha indicado este miércoles la presidenta regional en una entrevista en Telecinco desde Nueva York, donde está en un viaje institucional. "A partir de este lunes vamos a quitar todas las restricciones de aforo y prácticamente estamos a un paso de seguir como antes de la pandemia", ha asegurado Ayuso.
Según han indicado fuentes del Ejecutivo, se eliminan los aforos en los sectores de actividad económica o social, tanto en interior como en exterior: en lugares de culto, bodas y funerales, hostelería, establecimientos comerciales, bibliotecas, museos, cines, teatros, equipamientos culturales, espectáculos recreativos y culturales y en instalaciones deportivas.
Respecto a la hostelería y restauración, se elimina el número máximo de ocupantes en las mesas en interior y exterior, y se recupera parcialmente el servicio en barra al permitir consumir sentado en ella. Al igual que se eliminará el uso de mascarillas a mayores de seis años y en exteriores solo cuando se pueda mantener la distancia de seguridad.
El pasado 20 de septiembre se flexibilizaron parte de las restricciones anticoronavirus en la Comunidad de Madrid, por lo que los comercios y oficinas recuperaron su aforo máximo permitido, y la hostelería y el ocio podía abrir en el horario legalmente autorizado.
Sin embargo, el aforo en los establecimientos de hostelería, restauración y ocio nocturno cuentan con un 75% de aforo en los interiores; mientras los cines, teatros, auditorios, circos con carpa, salas multiusos polivalentes y espacios similares están actualmente al 100%.
