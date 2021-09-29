YouTube bloquea todos los contenidos antivacunas

madrid
YouTube bloqueará todos los contenidos antivacunas, no solo los relacionados con el covid, incluyendo también contenidos que argumenten que las vacunas tienen efectos crónicos o que contengan desinformación sobre las sustancias en las vacunas, según dijo la empresa en un blog el miércoles. La compañía de vídeos en internet, propiedad de Google, también está cerrando el acceso a destacados activistas antivacunas, retirando varios canales, según informó el miércoles el Washington Post, que basa su información en el vicepresidente de confianza y seguridad global de YouTube, Matt Halprin.
Entre los canales cerrados se encuentran Robert F. Kennedy Jr. y Joseph Mercola, que durante mucho tiempo han sido figuras prominentes del movimiento antivacunas.
La iniciativa surge en un momento en que YouTube y otros gigantes digitales, como Facebook y Twitter, están recibiendo críticas por no hacer lo suficiente para detener la difusión de información sanitaria falsa en sus sitios. El miércoles, Rusia calificó la medida de "agresión informativa sin precedentes" y amenazó con bloquear YouTube.
La política de desinformación médica de YouTube prohíbe contenido del virus que suponga "riesgo alto de daño grave"
A pesar de que YouTube está adoptando una postura más dura frente a la desinformación, se enfrenta a críticas en todo el mundo. El martes, los canales en alemán de la cadena estatal rusa RT fueron eliminados de YouTube, ya que la empresa dijo que los canales habían infringido su política de desinformación sobre el covid, en la cual la empresa asegura que "la seguridad de nuestros creadores, espectadores y partners es nuestra máxima prioridad". En la política dicen que "no se permite el contenido sobre el covid que suponga un riesgo alto de daño grave".
