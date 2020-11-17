Estás leyendo: El Congreso aprobará definitivamente los Presupuestos el 29 de diciembre y dará carpetazo a las cuentas de Montoro

Público
Público

Presupuestos 2021 El Congreso aprobará definitivamente los Presupuestos el 29 de diciembre y dará carpetazo a las cuentas de Montoro

La Mesa del Senado ha aprobado este martes el calendario de tramitación del proyecto de ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE), que incluye la previsión de su aprobación en la sesión plenaria del 22 y 23 de diciembre.

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero (d, delante), recibe los aplausos de sus compañeros de partido en el Congreso este jueves tras rechazarse este jueves las siete enmiendas a la totalidad al proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado d
La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero (d, delante), recibe los aplausos de sus compañeros de partido en el Congreso tras rechazarse las siete enmiendas a la totalidad a los PGE. Chema Moya / EFE

MADRID

PILAR ARAQUE CONDE

La Mesa del Senado ha aprobado este martes el calendario de tramitación del proyecto de ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE), que incluye la previsión de su aprobación en la sesión plenaria del 22 y 23 de diciembre, tal y como avanzó este medio.

Por ello, la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, ha adelantado a los portavoces de los grupos parlamentarios que, en el caso de que en dicha sesión en la Cámara Alta se aprobaran enmiendas a este proyecto de ley, se convocaría el Pleno del Congreso a la semana siguiente, previsiblemente el día 29, para decidir definitivamente sobre las mismas, esto es, aprobar las cuentas del Gobierno en la Cámara Baja y dar carpetazo a los Presupuestos de Cristóbal Montoro, aprobados en 2018.

[Habrá ampliación]

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público