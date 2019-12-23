Público
El Congreso habilita el sábado 28 y el domingo 29 de diciembre para celebrar una eventual investidura

La Mesa de la Cámara acuerda hacer hábiles estos días (sábado y domingo) por si finalmente se celebra el debate de investidura, que podría ser entre el 27, 28 y 30, aunque la presidenta todavía no conoce la fecha.

La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet. (VÍCTOR LERENA | EFE)

La Mesa del Congreso ha decidido este lunes habilitar los días 28 y 29 de diciembre "de forma preventiva" ante la eventual celebración de un debate de investidura. Fuentes del órgano de Gobierno de la Cámara aseguran que la presidenta, Meritxell Batet, ha propuesto habilitar estos días (sábado y domingo), por lo que la investidura podría tener lugar entre los días 27, 28, 29 y 30.

