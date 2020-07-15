madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, admitió este miércoles desde Estocolmo que España "tendrá que hacer renuncias para llegar a un acuerdo" en el Consejo Europeo.
"Todos tendremos que hacer renuncias para acercar posturas", añadió Sánchez, quien puso como prioridad la necesidad de salir de la reunión con un acuerdo de consenso.
Sánchez hizo estas afirmaciones tras reunirse con el primer ministro sueco, Stefan Löfven, quien dejó muy clara su posición al afirmar que el fondo de reconstrucción de la UE debe ser a través de créditos y no de transferencias, como plantea España.
(Habrá ampliación)
