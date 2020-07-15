Estás leyendo: Sánchez admite que tendrá que hacer renuncias para poder llegar un acuerdo en el fondo de reconstrucción de la UE

Público
Público

Consejo Europeo Sánchez admite que tendrá que hacer renuncias para poder llegar un acuerdo en el fondo de reconstrucción de la UE

El primer ministro sueco dice claramente que en el mecanismo de este fondo deben primar los créditos a las transferencias.

14/07/2020.- Pedro Sánchez y Angela Merkel.- EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON / POOL
Pedro Sánchez y Angela Merkel. en la reunión que mantuvieron el martes. EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON / POOL

madrid

Actualizado:

manuel sánchez / alejandro lópez de miguel

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, admitió este miércoles desde Estocolmo que España "tendrá que hacer renuncias para llegar a un acuerdo" en el Consejo Europeo.

"Todos tendremos que hacer renuncias para acercar posturas", añadió Sánchez, quien puso como prioridad la necesidad de salir de la reunión con un acuerdo de consenso. 

Sánchez hizo estas afirmaciones tras reunirse con el primer ministro sueco, Stefan Löfven, quien dejó muy clara su posición al afirmar que el fondo de reconstrucción de la UE debe ser a través de créditos y no de transferencias, como plantea España.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público