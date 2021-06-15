Estás leyendo: El Gobierno califica las apelaciones de Ayuso al rey por los indultos como "un auténtico despropósito"

Consejo de Ministros El Gobierno califica las apelaciones de Ayuso al rey por los indultos como "un auténtico despropósito"

La portavoz del Ejecutivo acusa a la presidenta madrileña de "instrumentalizar la Corona por intereses electorales". Confirma una conversación por separado entre Sánchez y Biden fuera de cámaras, y dijo que fue una "toma de contacto".

La portaveu de govern espanyol, María Jesús Montero, en roda de premsa posterior al Consell de Ministres. 1/6/2021.
La ministra Portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero. EFE

La ministra Portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, contestó con dureza a las apelaciones al rey de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en relación con los indultos, y aseguró que la postura de la dirigente madrileña, "es un auténtico despropósito ". 

Montero, desde la misma mesa de la sala de prensa del Consejo de Ministros, afirmó que no entiende que pretendía Ayuso con sus palabras, "si bien intentaba interpelar al jefe del Estado o bien quería directamente involucrar a la Corona", afirmó.

Para Montero, la actitud de la presidente madrileña sólo se puede interpretar como un intento "de instrumentalizar la Corona por intereses electorales", dijo.

Incluso, llegó a interpelar a Ayuso si lo que planteaba es que jefe del Estado incumpliera la Constitución, que contempla la firma del rey en todos los acuerdos adoptados por el Gobierno.

"Una toma de contacto"

Por otra parte, la ministra Portavoz redujo, lo que se publicitó como una reunión/encuentro entre el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, con el presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, a "una primera toma de contacto" , tras la polémica que se ha suscitado.

Montero confirmó lo avanzado por la ministra de Asuntos Exteriores de que antes del encuentro que recogieron las cámaras, se había producido también una "toma de contacto" previa entre los dos mandatarios, fuera de focos. Lo que también confirmó la Casa Blanca este martes. 

No obstante, la ministra Portavoz quiso minusvalorar el asunto y aseguró: "Con lo que me quedo, de lo que ocurrió en el día de ayer (por el lunes), es con que España sea la anfitriona en el 2022 de la cumbre de la OTAN", afirmó.

