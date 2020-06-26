Estás leyendo: El Gobierno confía en que la nueva actitud del PP no sea un "paréntesis" por las elecciones vascas y gallegas

Público
Público

Consejo de Ministros El Gobierno confía en que la nueva actitud del PP no sea un "paréntesis" por las elecciones vascas y gallegas

La ministra Portavoz, María Jesús Montero, anuncia que los nuevos Presupuestos "van a salir muy pronto".

El Gobierno espera un acuerdo con los ERTE y acusa al PP de ir contra los intereses de España
La Ministra de Hacienda y Portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero,. (Fuente: Cedidas / Europa Press)

madrid

manuel sánchez / alejandro lópez de miguel

La ministra Portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, mostró su confianza en que la "nueva actitud" de colaboración del PP se mantenga, "y no sea un paréntesis electoral" con motivo de las próximas elecciones en el País Vasco y Galicia.

Montero, además, instó al partido de Pablo Casado a dar prueba de ello y defender los intereses de España en Europa, "por lo que esperamos que retire ese documento infame", dijo; en referencia a la posición que los populares presentaron por escrito ante la UE en contra de las posturas que defiende el Gobierno español sobre el fondo de reconstrucción.

No obstante, la ministra celebró el apoyo de los populares al decreto sobre la "nueva normalidad" e insistió en que los ciudadanos necesitan ver más acuerdos "y menos ruido", dijo.

La ministra también avanzó que la orden de los nuevos Presupuestos "va a salir muy pronto", aunque no quiso precisar ninguna fecha.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público