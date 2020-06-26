madrid
La ministra Portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, mostró su confianza en que la "nueva actitud" de colaboración del PP se mantenga, "y no sea un paréntesis electoral" con motivo de las próximas elecciones en el País Vasco y Galicia.
Montero, además, instó al partido de Pablo Casado a dar prueba de ello y defender los intereses de España en Europa, "por lo que esperamos que retire ese documento infame", dijo; en referencia a la posición que los populares presentaron por escrito ante la UE en contra de las posturas que defiende el Gobierno español sobre el fondo de reconstrucción.
No obstante, la ministra celebró el apoyo de los populares al decreto sobre la "nueva normalidad" e insistió en que los ciudadanos necesitan ver más acuerdos "y menos ruido", dijo.
La ministra también avanzó que la orden de los nuevos Presupuestos "va a salir muy pronto", aunque no quiso precisar ninguna fecha.
(Habrá ampliación)
