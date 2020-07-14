Estás leyendo: El Gobierno inicia la elaboración de los Presupuestos del Estado para 2021

Consejo de Ministros El Gobierno inicia la elaboración de los Presupuestos del Estado para 2021

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, dice que son imprescindibles para la reconstrucción del país. Anuncia que habrá una claro refuerzo económico destinado a la Sanidad pública.

La portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, en rueda de prensa. EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

manuel sánchez / alejandro lópez de miguel

La ministra Portavoz y de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, anunció este martes que ha llevado al Consejo de Ministros el inicio del procedimiento para empezar a elaborar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2021.

La ministra indicó que las cuentas publicas "son imprescindibles para la reconstrucción" y anunció también que a través de los Presupuestos el objetivo del Gobierno será "fortalecer el estado de bienestar".

Montero ha presentado al Consejo de Ministros la orden ministerial de elaboración de las Cuentas Públicas para 2021 y destacó que la prioridad para el Gobierno será "la creación de empleo", dijo.

La ministra indicó que este es el primer paso para elaborar los Presupuestos de cara al año que viene y apuntó también que la pretensión del Gobierno es conseguir "aumentar la cohesión y la justicia social".

Además, indicó que en la Cuentas Públicas habrá una claro refuerzo económico para el sistema de salud público, de cara a estar mejor preparado tanta para los posibles rebrotes de la pandemia, como para futuras emergencias futuras.

