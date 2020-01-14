El Gobierno de coalición presidido por Pedro Sánchez parece que se ha hecho el propósito de ser más transparente y abandonar la etapa de secretismo con la que ha llevado su acción de Gobierno en los últimos meses.
Para ello, Sánchez anunció que su Ejecutivo rendirá cuentas de su gestión cada 100 días, según avanzó este martes el jefe del Ejecutivo tras la primera reunión del Consejo de Ministros.
El presidente aclaró que serán los departamento ministeriales los que rendirán cuentas de su gestión cada trimestre ante los medios de comunicación, donde explicarán la labor realizada y los objetivos de futuro. No dijo si él también iba a rendir cuentas, ni se volverá a la tradición de hacer un balance político al menos cada semestre que rompió este año.
Sánchez reconoció que su Gobierno ha pasado por una etapa de muy pocas transparencia, que denominó como "peculiar y compleja", y que la achacó fundamentalmente a la situación política y la necesidad de mantener la discreción para llegar a los acuerdos que finalmente se alcanzaron.
Sánchez dice que no va a haber ni un solo momento de descanso en el Gobierno
Además, en una rueda de prensa en el Palacio de la Moncloa, en la que ha confirmado que los consejos de ministros se celebrarán los martes, en lugar de los viernes como es tradicional desde hace décadas. Sánchez ha garantizado que "no va a haber ni un momento de descanso" porque el objetivo es "ir por delante de los problemas y no detrás".
También Sánchez avanzó que el nuevo Gobierno abordará "cinco grandes transformaciones" en los 1.400 días de mandato que tiene por delante en los que España, ha destacado "debe recuperar el tiempo perdido" después de varios años en los que el Gobierno ha estado "prácticamente en funciones".
