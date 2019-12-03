Público
Constitución de las Cortes Meritxell Batet, reelegida como presidenta del Congreso para la XIV Legislatura

La socialista catalana ha sido de nuevo elegida como tercera autoridad del Estado para este ciclo político. Ha recibido 166 votos a favor, frente a los 140 apoyos de la candidata del PP, la también expresidenta de la Cámara Ana Pastor.

La presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados, Meritxell Batet

El Congreso ha elegido de nuevo a la socialista Meritxell Batet como presidenta de la Mesa de la Cámara, que vuelve a caer del lado socialista. Con 166 votos a favor, Batet repetirá como tercera autoridad del Estado en la XIV Legislatura, como ya hizo en la anterior, fallida al no sacar adelante la investidura del Gobierno.

La segunda candidata más votada para ocupar la Presidencia ha sido la diputada del PP Ana Pastor, que ha recibido 140 votos. Se han poducido 29 votos nulos (entre ellos los de ERC) y 11 votos en blanco.

Batet no ha podido ser elegida en la primera votación, al no llegar a la mayoría absoluta necesaria para ser designada. En esta votación, la socialista catalana ha obtenido 167 votos y se ha quedado a nueve escaños de la mayoría necesaria. Ana Pastor ha obtenido 91 votos y Olona, de Vox, 52.

También durante la primera votación se han producido 28 votos nulos, entre los que están los de ERC (que en la segunda ha vuelto a votar nulo), y 11 sufragios en blanco. Los de Gabriel Rufián han escrito "Libertad" en sus papeletas. Se han emitido durante la sesión 349 votos, ya que uno de los diputados de JxCat no ha podido acudir al Pleno de constitución por cuestiones médicas.

