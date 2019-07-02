Público
Aplicación del 155 en Catalunya El Constitucional avala la aplicación del artículo 155 en Catalunya que impulsó Rajoy

Por unanimidad, el pleno del tribunal de garantías ha desestimado los recursos de inconstitucionalidad presentados por el Parlament de Cataluña y de 50 diputados de Unidos Podemos contra el acuerdo del pleno del Senado

Mariano Rajoy en un momento de su declaración institucional en la que anunció la aplicación del artículo 155. EFE/Archivo

El Tribunal Constitucional ha avalado la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución en Catalunya, impulsado por el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy y aprobado por el Senado el 27 de octubre de 2017, y que acabó con la disolución del Govern de Carles Puigdemont, la convocatoria de elecciones y con la intervención del Ejecutivo central en la Generalitat.

Por unanimidad, el pleno del tribunal de garantías ha desestimado los recursos de inconstitucionalidad presentados por el Parlament de Cataluña y de 50 diputados de Unidos Podemos contra el acuerdo del pleno del Senado

