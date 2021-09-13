Consumo notifica a varias inmobiliarias conductas abusivas en algunos alquileres

madrid
El Ministerio de Consumo ha notificado este lunes a varias empresas inmobiliarias y portales de internet para el alquiler de viviendas su preocupación al detectar una "dinámica creciente de inclusión de cláusulas abusivas" en los contratos entre particulares, como fianzas desproporcionadas de cinco meses.
El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, ha comparecido este lunes en una reunión del Consejo de Consumidores y Usuarios (CCU), órgano consultivo del que forman parte las principales organizaciones de consumidores, y ha informado, entre otras cuestiones, de esa comunicación recientemente realizada por el Ministerio hacia las inmobiliarias y portales.
El Ministerio ha detectado que "se están incorporando cláusulas en los contratos que podrían vulnerar la Ley de Arrendamientos Urbanos", entre ellas la exigencia en ocasiones de "fianzas desproporcionadas" que llegan hasta los cinco meses, además de otras garantías adicionales y de mensualidades adelantadas que son contrarias también a la norma.
Al tratarse de contratos entre particulares, su declaración como abusivas tendría que sustanciarse mediante procedimiento judicial, ha indicado el Ministerio, que ha informado asimismo de que en aras de evitar llegar a ese punto ha pedido a inmobiliarias y portales que ejerzan su "labor de intermediación para disciplinar al mercado del alquiler", sin prácticas que supongan una barrera para el acceso a la vivienda.
