"Hagan la oposición que quieran al Gobierno", "pero no pongan en riesgo la salud de la gente". El vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, ha afeado este miércoles al PP que apoye las protestas contra el Ejecutivo que comenzaron hace días en los barrios más ricos de Madrid, y que en algunos casos se han extendido a otras zonas.
"No falten al respeto a los profesionales sanitarios, de la mano con la extrema derecha", reclamaba, tanto porque es "indecente" como porque "los trabajadores sanitarios no se lo van a perdonar".
Iglesias asegura que el PP ha decidido "hacer oposición con Vox, crispar" y "usar a las comunidades autónomas para hacer oposición"
En respuesta a Teodoro García Egea, secretario general del PP, en la sesión de control al Gobierno, Iglesias ha tiltado de "indecente" que el partido conservador haga "oposición a los científicos, profesionales sanitarios y epidemiólogos", en referencia a la decisión del Gobierno de prorrogar el estado de alarma para mantener las restricciones de movilidad, para luchar contra la pandemia del coronavirus.
Iglesias ha recordado las diferencias entre los ataques de la oposición española al Ejecutivo y la colaboración de la oposición portuguesa a su Gobierno. Ha reconocido que es "legítimo" que la derecha siga este rumbo, si bien ha reprochado al PP que haya decidido "hacer oposición con Vox, crispar" y "usar a las comunidades autónomas para hacer oposición", "aunque algunos les dimitan", en alusión directa al Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid.
Por su parte, el número dos del PP ha acusado a Iglesias de ser "el vicepresidente más caro de la historia"; de haber participado en escraches, o de escudarse tras los fondos buitre, Ayuso y el alcalde de Madrid, José Luís Martínez Almeida, en lugar de dar cuentas por la gestión del Ejecutivo. "El único escudo social que usted está construyendo es para proteger a su Gobierno".
