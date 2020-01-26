Estás leyendo: China empieza a desarrollar una vacuna contra el coronavirus

Después de lograr aislar con éxito la primera cepa del virus, el Centro de Prevención y Control de Enfermedades chino parece estar cerca de lograr una vacuna que evite nuevos contagios. 

La Comisión Nacional de Salud de China ha elevado este sábado a 41 los muertos por el brote del nuevo coronavirus y a 1.287 los casos confirmados.

China ha empezado a desarrollar una vacuna contra el nuevo coronavirus que por el momento ha dejado al menos 56 muertos entre los 1.975 contagiados diagnosticados en el país asiático, informó hoy la prensa local.

Según el estatal Diario del Pueblo, el científico Xu Wenbo, del Centro de Prevención y Control de Enfermedades, indicó que el organismo ya estaba desarrollando una vacuna contra el coronavirus "después de lograr aislar con éxito la primera cepa del virus".

La noticia llega en un momento en el que China está ampliando las medidas de prevención para la propagación del virus, como el cierre de los accesos a la localidad suroriental de Shantou, o la suspensión del servicios de los autobuses interprovinciales en Pekín, Tianjin, Xian y en la provincia de Shandong.

