Algunas Comunidades advierten que 5.500 millones de esta cantidad provienen del adelanto de la liquidación de 2018, año en el que hubo una recaudación récord. 

Pedro Sánchez conversa con el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa durante la videoconferencia de presidentes autonómicos. EFE/Moncloa/Jose María Cuadrado Jiménez Pool
Pedro Sánchez conversa con el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa durante la videoconferencia de presidentes autonómicos. EFE/Moncloa/Jose María Cuadrado Jiménez Pool

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado hoy a los presidentes autonómicos que el Ejecutivo realizará una inyección de 14.000 millones de euros a las CCAA. No obstante, 5.500 millones de esta cantidad provienen del adelanto de la liquidación del año 2018, año en el que hubo una recaudación récord, según informaron fuentes autonómicas.

Se trata de la sexta reunión que mantiene el jefe del Ejecutivo con los presidentes regionales desde que el pasado 14 de marzo decretó el estado de alarma para combatir la pandemia de coronavirus.

En la reunión de hoy estaba previsto que Pedro Sánchez aborde con los jefes de los Ejecutivos autonómicos el inicio de la desescalada en el confinamiento y cuyo primer paso tiene previsto dar a partir del 27 de abril pero solo afectará a los niños. Una medida que le habían pedido algunos presidentes autonómicos en reuniones anteriores. El presidente aragonés, Javier Lambán, en la reunión del 26 de marzo y el presidente gallego, Alberto Núñez Feijoó, en el último tele encuentro celebrado el pasado domingo.

Las fuentes consultadas aseguran que en la reunión de hoy, Pedro Sánchez ha anunciado que el Gobierno transferirá un "extra de liquidez" a las regiones que sumará unos 14.000 millones de euros.

No obstante, algunas de ellas han alegado que no son fondos nuevos ya que 5.500 millones corresponderían al adelanto de la liquidación del ejercicio de 2018 y más de 8.000 millones serían los que aumenta la financiación autonómica a repartir entre todas las CCAA, dado que en 2018 la recaudación fue récord.

