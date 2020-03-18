Estás leyendo: El jefe del equipo médico chino insta a Europa a ser más proactiva en su lucha contra el coronavirus

Coronavirus El jefe del equipo médico chino insta a Europa a ser más proactiva en su lucha contra el coronavirus

Zhong Nanshan urge a identificar los contagios más rápidamente y ser más eficaces a la hora de poner en marcha restricciones y cuarentenas.

El epidemiólogo y neumólogo chino Zhong Nanshan. REUTERS
El epidemiólogo y neumólogo chino Zhong Nanshan. REUTERS

pekín

efe

Europa sigue como foco mundial de la pandemia de coronavirus. El jefe del equipo médico de expertos designado por China para combatir el coronavirus, Zhong Nanshan, instó este miércoles a Europa a adoptar medidas más proactivas contra el coronavirus, identificar los contagios más rápidamente y ser más eficaces a la hora de poner en marcha restricciones y cuarentenas.

"Creo que Europa está afrontando ahora la primera ronda de la epidemia y debería tomar medidas más proactivas. No esperen a que sea demasiado tarde y duela", afirmó Zhong durante una rueda de prensa en la ciudad meridional de Cantón, en la que también enfatizó la importancia de realizar más test de detección del virus o proteger a los profesionales sanitarios.

"Hay países europeos que están llevando a cabo confinamientos en las ciudades. Pero la gente sale a por un café, se reúnen... Así no es como funcionan este tipo de cuarentenas", dijo el prestigioso neumólogo chino, de 83 años, que jugó un papel destacado en la lucha contra la epidemia del SARS en el país asiático en 2003. 

La pandemia de coronavirus registra más de 26.000 casos en Italia, más de 11.000 en España, unos 6.600 en Francia y 6.000 en Alemania.

Ante estas cifras, la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) declaró que Europa debe duplicar o triplicar el nivel de esfuerzo para contener el coronavirus, al tiempo que admitió el riesgo de ruptura en el aprovisionamiento de suministros médicos esenciales, en particular de antibióticos, tratamientos para la diabetes y la hipertensión, así como para la tuberculosis y el VIH. 

