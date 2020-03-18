madrid
Castilla y León suma 237 casos de coronavirus en tan solo 24 horas, ascendiendo a 668 el total de contagiados y 29 fallecidos. La consejera de Sanidad de la Junta, Verónica Casado, ha informado hoy de una muerte por COVID-19 en una residencia de ancianos de Soria y ha añadido que hay 50 personas aisladas en la misma residencia, con seis positivos.
A pesar de este aumento de contagiados y de las prohibiciones de movilidad hechas desde el Gobierno, la Conserjería de Fomento y Medio Ambiente de esta comunidad ha apostado hoy por informar sobre la situación de su normativa de caza durante el periodo de alerta sanitaria.
Así, se han prohibido los controles poblacionales sobre especies de caza mayor (jabalí, ciervo y corzo) en grupo, pero sí se está permitiendo la caza menor de conejos en un máximo de 4 personas, una medida que contraviene las directrices dadas por el Gobierno y el Ministerio de Sanidad.
Y ya son muchas las reacciones a esta polémica normativa. En redes sociales están exigiendo la rectificación por parte de la Junta de Castilla y León, que todavía no ha hecho ninguna declaración al respecto.
