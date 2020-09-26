Estás leyendo: Dimite el portavoz del grupo creado por Ayuso y Sánchez para seguir la covid en Madrid

Público
Público

Coronavirus en Madrid Dimite el portavoz del grupo creado por Ayuso y Sánchez para seguir la covid en Madrid

Emilio Bouza, médico y catedrático elegido en consenso por ambas administraciones, ha presentado su dimisión 48 horas después de su nombramiento.

Imagen de Emilio Bouza en el Congreso de los Diputados.
Imagen de Emilio Bouza en el Congreso de los Diputados.

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

El exjefe de Servicio de Microbiología Clínica y Enfermedades Infecciosas del Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón, Emilio Bouza, ha dejado su cargo como portavoz del Grupo Covid-19 dos días después de su nombramiento, han informado a Europa Press fuentes del Gobierno regional.

Fue designado para atender "las demandas informativas de la sociedad" que deriven de este equipo, que busca "dar seguimiento y respuesta a la evolución de la pandemia en la Comunidad".

Esta dimisión llega un día después de que Gobierno central y autonómico mostraran sus diferencias con las medidas acordadas de ampliar las restricciones a ocho zonas básicas de la región. El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, compareció en rueda de prensa para pedir medidas más contundentes y este mismo sábado ha pedido al Ejecutivo de Isabel Díaz Ayuso "revisar sus decisiones y escuchar a la ciencia" a la hora de gestionar la pandemia del coronavirus.

Sin embargo, el alcalde de la capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, le ha acusado de "enredar" y ha pedido que explique "por qué cambió de opinión" de martes a jueves, pues en un principio "descartó" cerrar la región.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público