madridActualizado:
El exjefe de Servicio de Microbiología Clínica y Enfermedades Infecciosas del Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón, Emilio Bouza, ha dejado su cargo como portavoz del Grupo Covid-19 dos días después de su nombramiento, han informado a Europa Press fuentes del Gobierno regional.
Fue designado para atender "las demandas informativas de la sociedad" que deriven de este equipo, que busca "dar seguimiento y respuesta a la evolución de la pandemia en la Comunidad".
Esta dimisión llega un día después de que Gobierno central y autonómico mostraran sus diferencias con las medidas acordadas de ampliar las restricciones a ocho zonas básicas de la región. El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, compareció en rueda de prensa para pedir medidas más contundentes y este mismo sábado ha pedido al Ejecutivo de Isabel Díaz Ayuso "revisar sus decisiones y escuchar a la ciencia" a la hora de gestionar la pandemia del coronavirus.
Sin embargo, el alcalde de la capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, le ha acusado de "enredar" y ha pedido que explique "por qué cambió de opinión" de martes a jueves, pues en un principio "descartó" cerrar la región.
