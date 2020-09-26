Illa insta a Ayuso a "revisar" las medidas en Madrid: "Hay un riesgo serio para la salud"

Actualizado:
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha solicitado este sábado en rueda de prensa que Madrid aplique medidas más severas contra el coronavirus para frenar la curva de contagios.
"Hay un riesgo serio en la comunidad de Madrid para sus ciudadanos", ha insistido el ministro, por lo que ha hecho "un emplazamiento a revisar sus decisiones y a escuchar la opinión de la ciencia, de los expertos".
"Quiero emplazar, desde la máxima lealtad, a la Comunida de Madrid a revisar sus decisiones, a seguir las recomendaciones que les hicimos", ha asegurado el ministro en rueda de prensa.
Illa ha realizado este emplazamiento al Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid en la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión telemática de seguimiento de la incidencia de la covid-19 entre los principales responsables del Ministerio de Sanidad.
