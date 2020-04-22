Estás leyendo: El número real de muertos por covid-19 en el Reino Unido podría ser el doble del oficial

Coronavirus en Reino Unido El número real de muertos por covid-19 en el Reino Unido podría ser el doble del oficial

Un análisis publicado por 'Financial Times' eleva la cifra de muertes a 41.000.

22/04/2020.- Un hombre en un vagón del metro de Londres. EFE/EPA/Andy Rain
Un hombre en un vagón del metro de Londres. EFE/EPA/Andy Rain

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO | REUTERS

El Ministerio de Salud británico ha informado este miércoles de 763 nuevos fallecidos por covid-19, lo que eleva a 18.100 el balance oficial de víctimas. Sin embargo, el número real de muertes por el virus podría ser el doble, tal y como ha publicado este miércoles el diario Financial Times.

Según un análisis realizado por el rotativo británico, a tenor de los datos aportados también este martes por la Oficina de Estadísticas Nacionales (ONS) -Office for National Statistics, en inglés-, el número de muertos podría ascender a 41.000, una cifra que tendría sentido dado que el Gobierno de Boris Johnson sólo contabiliza las muertes en los hospitales tras dar positivo por coronavirus.

En esta línea, la ONS ha señalado que registró 13.121 muertes antes del 10 de abril en Inglaterra y Gales, que representan la gran mayoría de la población de Reino Unido, en comparación con las 9.288 informadas por el Gobierno de fallecidos en hospitales.

Las cifras de ONS incluyen muertes en residencias de ancianos, que se han duplicado en menos de un mes, y hospitales. "El fuerte aumento de las muertes en estos centros es profundamente alarmante: este podría ser el segundo frente en la batalla contra la covid-19", ha advertido Niall Dickson, director ejecutivo de la Confederación NHS, que representa a organizaciones de todo el sector de la salud.

Alrededor del 84% de las muertes han tenido lugar en hospitales, y el resto en residencias, residencias privadas y hospicios, dijo el ONS.

Hasta ahora y según el balance oficial que ofrece diariamente el Ejecutivo de Johnson, Reino Unido, que según científicos probablemente ahora se encuentra en la cima del brote, ha reportado el quinto número de muertes nacionales más alto del mundo por covid-19.

