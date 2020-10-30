madridActualizado:
La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, ha avisado este viernes de que los militares están encontrando datos de contagios en residencias de mayores que son "muy preocupantes" y ha pedido a las comunidades autónomas que se actúe rápido para evitar una incidencia del coronavirus en estos ámbitos igual a la que sufrieron en la primera ola de la pandemia.
Las Fuerzas Armadas están realizando labores de desinfección en algunos lugares críticos o de especial peligro para evitar la propagación del virus y las residencias de mayores son uno de sus principales puntos de actuación, como ya fuera durante los meses de marzo, abril, mayo y junio en la denominada 'Operación Balmis'.
En esta segunda fase de lucha contra la pandemia, Robles ha avisado de que las desinfecciones en residencias están aumentando y se están encontrando datos "muy preocupantes", por lo que ha hecho un llamamiento a las autonomías para que "no se olviden" de ellas.
Según ha asegurado, el número de positivos entre los internos en estas residencias se está ampliando "mucho" y las Fuerzas Armadas han llegado a realizar más de diez desinfecciones diarias. "No nos puede volver a pasar, los mayores tienen que ser un punto de preocupación muy especial", ha advertido.
Robles ya pidió una reflexión sobre lo sucedido en la primera ola de la pandemia y defendió que la sociedad no puede quedar al margen de sus ciudadanos más mayores y la situación de las residencias, donde aseguró que los militares habían encontrado imágenes dramáticas e incluso fallecidos en sus habitaciones.
