Coronavirus Robles avisa de que se están encontrando datos de contagios "muy preocupantes" en las residencias de mayores

Las Fuerzas Armadas han retomado las labores de desinfección en algunos lugares críticos o de especial peligro para prevenir la propagación del virus y evitar que los ciudadanos más mayores vuelvan a ser los más afectados.

La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, en una visita a una Unidad de Vigilancia Epidemiológica. — Ministerio de Defensa / Europa Press

La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, ha avisado este viernes de que los militares están encontrando datos de contagios en residencias de mayores que son "muy preocupantes" y ha pedido a las comunidades autónomas que se actúe rápido para evitar una incidencia del coronavirus en estos ámbitos igual a la que sufrieron en la primera ola de la pandemia.

Las Fuerzas Armadas están realizando labores de desinfección en algunos lugares críticos o de especial peligro para evitar la propagación del virus y las residencias de mayores son uno de sus principales puntos de actuación, como ya fuera durante los meses de marzo, abril, mayo y junio en la denominada 'Operación Balmis'.

En esta segunda fase de lucha contra la pandemia, Robles ha avisado de que las desinfecciones en residencias están aumentando y se están encontrando datos "muy preocupantes", por lo que ha hecho un llamamiento a las autonomías para que "no se olviden" de ellas.

Según ha asegurado, el número de positivos entre los internos en estas residencias se está ampliando "mucho" y las Fuerzas Armadas han llegado a realizar más de diez desinfecciones diarias. "No nos puede volver a pasar, los mayores tienen que ser un punto de preocupación muy especial", ha advertido.

Robles ya pidió una reflexión sobre lo sucedido en la primera ola de la pandemia y defendió que la sociedad no puede quedar al margen de sus ciudadanos más mayores y la situación de las residencias, donde aseguró que los militares habían encontrado imágenes dramáticas e incluso fallecidos en sus habitaciones.

