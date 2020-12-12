madridActualizado:
El juez Santiago Pedraz ha aprobado investigar 23 adjudicaciones del Gobierno de José María Aznar por valor de 600 millones de euros dentro de las pesquisas por los papeles de Bárcenas.
Estas licitaciones se engloban entre los años 2000 y 2004, cuando el PP gobernaba España en la segunda legislatura de Aznar. La Fiscalía y la Abogacía del Estado respaldan esta nueva línea de las pesquisas, según publica el diario El País.
El magistrado, que ha asumido de forma temporal la instrucción del caso de los papeles de Bárcenas y la caja B del Partido Popular, busca pruebas que "acrediten la relación entre la concesión de contratos públicos y las donaciones de empresarios que constan en la contabilidad paralela del partido que llevaba el extesorero popular Luis Bárcenas".
Según informa el rotativo de PRISA, el juez quiere conocer el contenido de los expedientes de contratación, la orden de inicio, el "pliego de cláusulas administrativas particulares y de prescripciones técnicas", "las ofertas presentadas por todos los licitadores", los "informes técnicos de valoración y justificación de las puntuaciones otorgadas", las "actas de las mesas de contratación", la "resolución de adjudicaciones", los contratos y sus modificaciones.
