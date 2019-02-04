El Juzgado de lo Penal número 31 de Madrid ha citado para el 10 de abril a la exsecretaria general del PP María Dolores de Cospedal para que declare como testigo en el juicio por el borrado de los discos duros de los ordenadores del extesorero del partido Luis Bárcenas, que testificará también ese día en la vista.
El juicio comenzará el 9 de abril con las cuestiones previas que planteen las partes y está previsto que al día siguiente declaren los acusados, la extesorera del PP Carmen Navarro; el que fuera asesor jurídico del partido Alberto Durán; José Manuel Moreno, que ocupaba el puesto de director del sistema de informática de la formación; y el representante legal del Partido Popular. El día 11 testificarán policías nacionales, y al día siguiente declararán los peritos.
El Juzgado tiene previsto dejar el 15 de abril el juicio visto para sentencia con las conclusiones definitivas y los informes de las partes así como el turno de última palabra de los acusados, han informado fuentes jurídicas. El Juzgado de Instrucción número 32 de Madrid acordó el pasado mes de diciembre la apertura de juicio por supuesto delito de daños informáticos contra el PP y Carmen Navarro, y por encubrimiento contra Alberto Durán y José Manuel Moreno.
La Fiscalía había solicitado el sobreseimiento de este caso y, tras la apertura de juicio, ha pedido la absolución del PP y del resto de acusados al considerar que no se ha acreditado ni el delito de daños informáticos ni el de encubrimiento. Sin embargo, solicitaron la apertura de juicio las acciones populares de la Asociación de Abogados Demócratas por Europa, el Observatori Drets Humans y la ejercida conjuntamente por Izquierda Unida, la Asociación Justicia y Sociedade y la Federación Los Verdes, Els Verds, Berdeak, Os Verdes.
Por su parte el PP alegó que dado que la única acusación particular que estaba personada en su momento, la de Luis Bárcenas, había desistido de seguir ejerciéndola y que el delito de daños informáticos es de carácter privado, era de aplicación la conocida como "doctrina Botín" para archivar el caso.
La Audiencia Nacional condenó el año pasado a Luis Bárcenas, que fue gerente del PP entre 1990 y 2008 y tesorero entre 2008 y 2010, a 33 años y cuatro meses de prisión en el juicio de la primera época de Gürtel, la trama de corrupción relacionada con el Partido Popular.
